Maharashtra govt to extend lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray led Cabinet to meet tomorrow at 3.30 pm

The Maharashtra government is likely to take a call on extension of the imposed lockdown in the state amid COVID-19. A meeting shall be chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with cabinet ministers tomorow at 3:30 pm at the Mantralaya office to extend the lockdown beyond June 1 in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday (May 24) indicated that after June 1, the lockdown in the state would be gradually eased, in four phases. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar categorically said, while the government would not relax the strict curbs in the red zone comprising 15 districts, it would consider relaxation in other districts. He further clarified that the general public would not be allowed to commute on Mumbai suburban locals till further orders, until June 15 at least.