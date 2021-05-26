Maharashtra govt to extend lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray led Cabinet to meet tomorrow at 3.30 pm

The Maharashtra government is likely to take a call on extension of the imposed lockdown in the state amid COVID-19. A meeting shall be chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with cabinet ministers tomorow at 3:30 pm at the Mantralaya office to extend the lockdown beyond June 1 in the state.
Meanwhile, the state government on Monday (May 24) indicated that after June 1, the lockdown in the state would be gradually eased, in four phases. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar categorically said, while the government would not relax the strict curbs in the red zone comprising 15 districts, it would consider relaxation in other districts. He further clarified that the general public would not be allowed to commute on Mumbai suburban locals till further orders, until June 15 at least.
In the red zone - Buldana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad - prohibitory orders and night curfew will continue to be in place, given that the number of cases and positivity rate in these 15 districts remains high. Current restrictions, including the closure of shops, hotels, restaurants and registered marriages will continue to be in place even after June 1. The government has already prohibited home quarantine in this zone, with patients being moved to institutional quarantine or Covid care centres.
In the third phase, hotels, restaurants, bars and wine shops will be permitted to reopen.
In the fourth phase, the general public will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. Currently, only government, BMC and essential services staff are allowed to travel in suburban trains.
