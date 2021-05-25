Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates on May 25

By FPJ Web Desk

BL Soni

COVID-19 leaves over 1,450 children orphaned in Maharashtra

Man kills friend over illicit relationshipin Nalasopara

Pune district reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 94 more deaths

CISF chief Jaiswal front runner for new CBI chief: Sources

Pune reports 574 black fungus cases, 25 deaths

Mumbai COVID-19 cases 

Mumbai saw 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, taking its tally to 6,97,959 and the toll to 14,613.

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,713 new cases and 69 more deaths. The caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,11,376 and the death toll to 26,935, the department said.

Maharashtra records 22,122 COVID-19 cases to take tally above 56 lakh; 361 die, 42,320 recover

Maharashtra recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases.

A statement from the health department said 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592.

(With inputs from agencies)

