Mumbai: Latest updates on May 25

Mumbai saw 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, taking its tally to 6,97,959 and the toll to 14,613.

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,713 new cases and 69 more deaths. The caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,11,376 and the death toll to 26,935, the department said.