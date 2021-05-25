Who is IMA's Dr Lele? As medico's TV debate with Baba Ramdev goes viral on Twitter, here's all you need to know

Amidst the ongoing war of words between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and yoga guru Ramdev over his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yesterday in a TV debate, honorary secretary-general at IMA, Dr Jayesh Lele slammed the yoga guru.

After a clip of Dr Lele, attacking Ramdev on a debate show held by Aaj Tak went viral, Twitter applauded Dr Lele for what they called a "befitting reply" to Ramdev's video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

What is the matter?

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19." He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat COVID-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

Vardhan further said allopathic medicines have saved the lives of crores and comment that the drugs are responsible for the death of lakhs is "extremely unfortunate".

Regarding the video in question, Ramdev had earlier said he was actually reading out messages forwarded on WhatsApp.

Ramdev's open letter

Having been forced to withdraw his statement questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, yoga guru Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

In an 'open letter' posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

He asked if allopathy offered permanent relief from hypertension (BP) and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

"Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked.

Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. "Like you found a cure for TB and chickenpox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old." He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage. "What treatment is there for cholesterol." "Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?" he asked.

The yoga guru went on to list modern-day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and wondered if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase haemoglobin.

"Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all-powerful and 'sarvagun sampanna' (having all good qualities)," he remarked.

Who is Dr Lele?

Dr Jayesh Lele is the honorary secretary-general at IMA HQ. He is a is General Physician who has a clinic in Malad West. Dr Lele is the former National Secretary IMA Hospital Board of India.

(With inputs from agencies)