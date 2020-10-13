'Sometimes Haathi is not your saathi': Twitter reacts to Ramdev Baba falling off while performing yoga on an elephant

On Tuesday, a video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant went viral on the internet. In the clip, he was seen performing yoga on top of an elephant.

The video led to some mirth on social media and several netizens dropped not-so-polite comments.

A user wrote, "Don't tell me Baba Ramdev fell off an elephant doing yoga. 1st tell me why was baba Ramdev doing yoga on an elephant anyway?"

"Not nice to laugh at the fall of even your enemy, but this is too much to hold a laugh. As if #BabaRamdev had no other place to perform Yoga. He is a Yoga Guru and we are supposed to follow him? Even the video grapher couldn't hold his laugh."

Check out the reactions here: