Maharashtra lockdown to ease in four phases: Stringent curbs to remain in place in 15 districts; Mumbai locals for all in fourth phase

The district administrations have been empowered to decide whether to further tighten restrictions or ease them, as their respective situations demand.

However, Wadettiwar said the government would allow the reopening of shops in other districts in the first and second phases, adding that the government would decide the modalities. He admitted that traders and shopkeepers have had to face severe hardship due to the closure of shops and their establishments.

In the third phase, hotels, restaurants, bars and wine shops will be permitted to reopen.

In the fourth phase, the general public will be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. Currently, only government, BMC and essential services staff are allowed to travel in suburban trains.

On Monday, there were 22,122 new cases and 361 deaths reported in the state. The progressive cases have reported at 56,02,019 with 3,27,580 active cases and 89,212 deaths.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at the extension of the lockdown beyond June 1 on Sunday, saying that restrictions would be relaxed in a phased manner. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said the government would relax stringent lockdown restrictions in districts showing a continuous fall in Covid cases, with positivity rates in single and where there were no constraints in bed availability.