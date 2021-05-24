Maharashtra records 22,122 new COVID-19 cases, 361 deaths; recovery rate rises to 92.51%

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,27,580. Besides, 361 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 89,212.
42,320 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,82,592. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.51%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.
Currently, 27,29,301 people are in home quarantine and 24,932 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2713 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3245 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5269 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3434 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1059, Latur circle 1401, Akola circle 3822, and Nagpur circle recorded 1179 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday termed the continuous decline in COVID cases in India as a "positive sign", adding that it is the eighth day in succession when the country is having less than 3,00,000 daily new cases.
Vardhan chaired the 27th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 via video-conferencing on Monday. He was joined by union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog was also present in the virtual meeting.
Speaking at the occasion, Vardhan said, "Today is the 11th day in succession where our number of recoveries is more than the number of new cases. This is also the eighth day in succession where we are having less than three lakh daily new cases. This is a positive sign. Right now, our active cases in the country are 27 lakh. A couple of weeks back, we had over 37 lakh active cases."
On vaccines and clinical intervention, the Union Health Minister said, "We have already given 19.6 crore doses to our countrymen. Over 60 lakh doses are still with the states and further 21 lakh doses are in the pipeline." He informed that the central government has already sent over 70 lakh Remdesivir vials and 45,735 ventilators to states/UTs.
(With PTI inputs)
