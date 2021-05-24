Maharashtra records 22,122 new COVID-19 cases, 361 deaths; recovery rate rises to 92.51%

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,27,580. Besides, 361 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 89,212.

42,320 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,82,592. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.51%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.

Currently, 27,29,301 people are in home quarantine and 24,932 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2713 new cases on Monday.