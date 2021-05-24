Mumbai: Latest updates on May 24

Decision on Class 12 exams in Maha to be taken in a week; 'non-exam route' should be explored: Gaikwad
Maha BJYM functionary held for 'defamatory' remarks against Sharad Pawar
Mumbai police have arrested Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Maharashtra unit secretary for allegedly making defamatory statements against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his grandnephew MLA Rohit Pawar on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.
3,088 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 94 patients die
Pune district of Maharashtra reported 3,088 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall count to 9,95,524, a health official said on Sunday.
The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
"Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625," he added.
A total of 2,324 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.
Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609
As mucormycosis cases on rise, screening of COVID-19 survivors ordered in rural Pune
The Pune district administration has directed rural health officials to screen COVID-19 survivors to identify the suspected cases of mucormycosis or black fungus.
As per an order issued by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, the health departments in the rural areas have been instructed to obtain the lists of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the infection after April 15 and conduct the first round of the screening of the suspected mucormycosis patients between May 24 and May 27.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,431 cases, 49 deaths on May 23
With the addition of 1,431 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,97,810. Now, there are 28,410 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 49 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 14,623 data released by the city's civic body. 1,470 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,52,686.
Maharashtra records 26,672 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate rises to 92.12%
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,48,395. Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 88,620.
29,177 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.12%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)