Mumbai: Latest updates on July 29

'Policy paralysed govt' unable to provide timely relief to flood victims: BJP's Keshav Upadhayay dig at Uddhav Thackeray
Will Mumbai Local Trains open for fully vaccinated people?
Maharashtra Public Health Department is not in favour of allowing people with two COVID-19 doses to commute in Mumbai local trains amid the threat of spread in infection due to Delta Plus Variant. Task Force discussed the issue but no decision was taken yet.
Thane: Man dies after being bitten by snake while playing with it by wrapping the reptile around his neck
COVID-19 task force today made a strong case for Covid Appropriate Behaviour in Maharashtra as the threat from Delta Plus Variant still exists
Maharashtra govt to extend COVID-19 norms up to August 31; notification to be out soon
Maharashtra Government to soon issue notification extending the COVID-19 management norms up to August 31 on the lines of the Centre. Notification will be effective from August 1. It was discussed at Task Force meeting today.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)