Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:11 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates on August 19

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 19 | Unsplash

19 August 2021 09:11 AM IST

Mumbai tidal timings 

Today’s High Tide:

0948 hrs- 3.69 mtr:

2137 hrs- 3.44 mtr

Low tide :

1550hrs – 2.04 mtr

19 August 2021 09:11 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places

19 August 2021 09:11 AM IST

Maharashtra's COVID situation is a lot better today. Celebrations should be observed in a manner that COVID cases don't rise. CM Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people for no political gatherings: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh

19 August 2021 08:32 AM IST

Vaccine shortage: Drive suspended in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has suspended the vaccination drive for August 19 and 20 due to shortage of vaccines in Mumbai and it will begin on August 21.

19 August 2021 08:32 AM IST

Neelam Gorhe praises Navi Mumbai civic body for works during pandemic

Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its development and welfare works undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting, she reviewed the work done in Navi Mumbai during the pandemic by different civic agencies.

