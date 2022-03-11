BJP party members, dance and celebrate in joy at BJP's Nariman Point office after a victorious win in 4 states.
Mumbai Traffic Police conducts strict special drive for bikers at Mahim
Maharashtra: Pune-Lonavla, Deccan Express locals cancelled today due to metro work
Mumbai's second viewing deck at Walkeshwar coming up soon
COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.73 crore
Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 10 has inoculated 15,73,09,386 people.
Will take up issue of caste-based census in Maharashtra cabinet: Minister Vijay Wadettiwar
Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said he will take up the issue of caste-based census in the state cabinet and that they have decided to set up a new committee for preparation of the OBC empirical data.
Maharashtra budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be tabled today in the state assembly
