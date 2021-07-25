Mumbai: Latest updates - Mumbai-Bengaluru stretch in Kolhapur still waterlogged

About 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

As per the state government's data, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

"As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing," said Relief and Rehabilitation Department. (ANI)