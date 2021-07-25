Mumbai: Latest updates - Mumbai-Bengaluru stretch in Kolhapur still waterlogged

Mumbai records 410 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths
On Saturday, Mumbai saw 410 new cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,33,754 and the toll to 15,827.
Maharashtra sees 224 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,269 cases
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 224 fatalities, taking the tally to 62,58,079 and the toll to 1,31,429. A total of 7,332 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 60,29,817, leaving the state with 93,479 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.35 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, the official said.
MHADA will rebuild Raigad village destroyed in landslide: Minister Awhad
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said MHADA would adopt and rebuild Taliye village in Raigad district, the site of a devastating landslide on Thursday from where 41 bodies have been recovered so far and search for several more missing continued.
He said Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, a state-run entity tasked with overseeing mass housing, will redevelop the devastated area into a model village replete with well-built homes, school, hospital, places of worship etc. (PTI)
Maharashtra: 112 dead, 99 missing in rain-related incidents
About 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.
As per the state government's data, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.
"As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing," said Relief and Rehabilitation Department. (ANI)
Mumbai pornography case: Police finds hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Andheri office
While investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.
"Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case," Mumbai Police informed. (ANI)
Mumbai Police says Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning in connection with the porn film racket probe today
For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway extends trips of Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Festival Special Train
Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Narayan Rane on their way to flood affected areas on Konkan
Food and civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited disaster management control room at Mantralaya and took stock of ongoing relief & rescue works
People form a long queue outside a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dharavi to get inoculated
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad says foundation laying of redevelopment of BDD Chawls slated for July 27 has been postponed
Due to flood & incessant rain, we've to continue our rescue operations. 34 teams of NDRF are working in Maharashtra, 7 teams are working in Karnataka & 8 teams are working in Telangana: NDRF DG SN Pradhan
Mumbai lift collapse: Toll rises to 6; building contractor, supervisor held
The death toll in the collapse of a lift at an under-construction building here rose to six and police arrested its contractor and supervisor for allegedly flouting safety norms, an official said on Sunday.
On Saturday, five people were killed and one person was injured after the lift came crashing down at the construction site near Hanuman Gully in Worli area of central Mumbai.
According to police, the injured person later succumbed to his injuries, which took the toll to six. (PTI)
Maha rains: Search ops on for missing people in Satara; Mumbai-Bengaluru stretch in Kolhapur still waterlogged
The rain intensity reduced in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday and authorities continued search operations for those missing after landslides, while traffic remained suspended on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as a stretch in neighbouring Kolhapur was still inundated, officials said.
The death toll in rain-related incidents at Satara in western Maharashtra rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 people are still missing, they said.
Till Saturday night, 11 bodies were recovered from Ambeghar village after a landslide there, six from Mirgaon village and four from Dhokawale village. Besides, seven people died in other rain-related incidents in Satara district, officials said.
The search operation at Dhokawale was completed on Saturday night, as per the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (PTI)
Union Minister Narayan Rane and former CM Devendra Fadnavis visit Taliye landslide site in Raigad
