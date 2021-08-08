Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8 pm, may speak about easing COVID-19 relaxations further

Maha to soon start programme to eradicate child begging: Minister
A skill development programme to eradicate child begging will soon be implemented in Maharashtra, state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has said and also assured all help to children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thakur made the announcement in Jalgaon district on Saturday when a small girl approached her and told her that she earned her living by begging.
