Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8 pm, may speak about easing COVID-19 relaxations further

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today will address the state at 8 pm virtually. The chief minister may make announcement of easing restrictions further in the state and may also speak on allowing fully vaccinated people through Mumbai local trains. He may also speak on extending timings of hotels and restaurants.
Even though the state government eased few restrictions in many districts in the past week, the government had not allowed local trains for general public.
However, the chief minister on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government is planning to relax more COVID-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel.
Speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking to induct more electric buses into its fleet, the chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.
The state government recently introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also allowed the resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards.
Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors.
Many quarters are demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,539 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, which took its tally of infections to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717. The state is now left with 74,483 active cases
