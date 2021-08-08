Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8 pm, may speak about easing COVID-19 relaxations further

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today will address the state at 8 pm virtually. The chief minister may make announcement of easing restrictions further in the state and may also speak on allowing fully vaccinated people through Mumbai local trains. He may also speak on extending timings of hotels and restaurants.

Even though the state government eased few restrictions in many districts in the past week, the government had not allowed local trains for general public.

However, the chief minister on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government is planning to relax more COVID-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel.

Speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking to induct more electric buses into its fleet, the chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.