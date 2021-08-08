Mumbai locals for fully vaccinated individuals from August 15: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said the six flood-hit districts--Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur--are being closely monitored as the COVID-19 cases are still rising in these districts. Meanwhile, he added that the cases are also not decreasing in Pune, Solapur, Beed, and Ahmednagar, and that these districts need to take care.

The Chief Minister said that he will review the situation with the state's COVID-19 Task Force on Monday and announce further relaxations in the next 8-10 days. However, he directed the administration and urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in view of the upcoming festivals.

Speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Thackeray said the state is administering around 8 lakh doses every day. He said the administration is capable enough to innoculate 10-15 lakh citizens per day if the Centres provides more vaccines.

Thackeray further spoke about Mumbai's first genome sequencing laboratory, which he inaugurated at civic-run Nair Hospital a few days ago. He said the lab will offer an added advantage in the battle against coronavirus as it can analyse a large number of samples in a short period and also identify mutants, something that will be especially useful in hotspot areas.