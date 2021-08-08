Maharashtra: 5,508 COVID-19 new cases, 151 deaths on August 8

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 5,508 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 71,510. Besides, 151 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,996.

4,895 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,44,388. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,22,996 people are in home quarantine and 2,749 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 802 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 867 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2194 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 1267 new cases, Aurangabad circle 37, Latur circle 299, Akola circle 22, and Nagpur circle recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.