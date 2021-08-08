Mumbai: Latest updates on August 8

The ugly duckling of Mumbai's underbelly -- century-old clusters of BDD Chawls -- where Mahatma Gandhi spent a night among the 'Mehtar Samaj - (Sweepers) 84-years ago -- is all set to don a new 'avatar' with Asia's biggest redevelopment finally kicking off, officials said.

After three decades of hiccups, delays, litigation, political upmanship and other speed breakers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed the ground-breaking ceremony last week for the mega-redevelopment project estimated to cost around Rs 20,000-crore.