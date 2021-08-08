Mumbai: Latest updates on August 8

Mumbai's ugly duckling, BDD Chawl, will soar to skies in Rs 20K-crore 'avatar'
The ugly duckling of Mumbai's underbelly -- century-old clusters of BDD Chawls -- where Mahatma Gandhi spent a night among the 'Mehtar Samaj - (Sweepers) 84-years ago -- is all set to don a new 'avatar' with Asia's biggest redevelopment finally kicking off, officials said.
After three decades of hiccups, delays, litigation, political upmanship and other speed breakers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed the ground-breaking ceremony last week for the mega-redevelopment project estimated to cost around Rs 20,000-crore.
Due to OHE (overhead wire) problem, harbour line services between Vadala and Mankhurd suspended. Services from CSMT- Vadala to Goregaon and Panvel-Mankhurd are running: Central Railway
Maharashtra | A community radio 'Radio Vishwas' giving audio classes to students in Nashik district amid COVID19
Maharashtra: 6 houses damaged due to landslide in Kalwa East
In a tragic incident, six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl in Indira Nagar at Kalwa east, on Saturday evening. So far, no casualty has been reported.
"Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl, Indira Nagar in Kalwa east. Police officials, RDMC and fire brigade on site. No casualties reported," informed an official notification by the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Deshmukh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel as part of its investigation in a case of alleged corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
