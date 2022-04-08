e-Paper Get App
Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:09 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates -

Maharashtra: Special Cabinet meeting todayon power shortage in the state

Low availability of coal could lead to power shortage crisis in the state. A special cabinet meeting will be held today on this issue.

Mumbai: Tiff between Maharashtra government and Indian Railways leaves thousands of crores of work pending

Mumbai: BEST to introduce ATM-cum-bill payment kiosks inside buses

