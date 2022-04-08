Maharashtra: Special Cabinet meeting todayon power shortage in the state
Low availability of coal could lead to power shortage crisis in the state. A special cabinet meeting will be held today on this issue.
Mumbai: Tiff between Maharashtra government and Indian Railways leaves thousands of crores of work pending
Mumbai: BEST to introduce ATM-cum-bill payment kiosks inside buses
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement