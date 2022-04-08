Maharashtra govt stays recovery of non-agricultural tax from housing societies in all districts

The Maharashtra government has in an order, informed all district collectors that a decision has been taken to give a temporary stay till further orders regarding the recovery of non-agricultural tax from housing societies and others.

The revenue department joint secretary Ramesh Chavan in the order dated April 7 has also asked the district collectors to stop the forced recovery of NA tax which was launched earlier.

Reveue Department issued order staying the recovery of non agricultural tax from housing societies till further orders

This was earlier announced by Revenue Minister .@bb_thorat in the state assembly during budget session

The NA tax recovery was being carried out as the decisions taken for the period of 2001 to 2006, 2006 to 2011, 2011 to 2016 and 2016 to 2021. However, the recovery has been stayed till further orders from a series of representations by ruling and opposition parties and various stakeholders.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on March 22 during the budget session had announced the stay on NA recovery only in Mumbai suburbs which is important ahead of BMC elections

He had announced the formation of a committee to change the rules and regulations in this regard permanently

In the urban areas of the state as per the government decision of the year 2018, the arrears of non-agricultural tax from the year 2001 and the recovery of current non-agricultural tax was underway.

These notices have been issued at a rate of nearly 1,500 per cent higher than the previous rates, which is exorbitant, claims BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

However, the stay in the recovery of NA tax will be now applicable for all districts till further as per the April 7 order.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:40 AM IST