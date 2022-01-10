e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Advertisement
10 January 2022 03:33 PM IST

Vishal Kumar Jha, the first accused arrested by Mumbai Police in 'Bulli Bai' app case, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a quarantine center run by BMC, his lawyer confirms

10 January 2022 03:33 PM IST

A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal.

10 January 2022 03:11 PM IST

Gyms, salons resume business at 50% capacity in Nagpur after Maharashtra govt issued revised guidelines. "We are following COVID -appropriate behaviour and taking necessary precautions. People allowed in adherence to guidelines," says a gym trainer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement