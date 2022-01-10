Vishal Kumar Jha, the first accused arrested by Mumbai Police in 'Bulli Bai' app case, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a quarantine center run by BMC, his lawyer confirms
A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal.
A pushback tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal.
Gyms, salons resume business at 50% capacity in Nagpur after Maharashtra govt issued revised guidelines. "We are following COVID -appropriate behaviour and taking necessary precautions. People allowed in adherence to guidelines," says a gym trainer
