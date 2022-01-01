e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022

FPJ Web Desk
PTI

01 January 2022

Maharashtra: 'Lockdown stage' approaching, CM will decide, says Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar

The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.

01 January 2022

Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation seals Chandni Bar over violation of norms

In a major crackdown against dance bars, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials have sealed the Chandni Bar in Ulhasnagar. The officials said the bar was frequently violating the restriction and norms and girls were found doing obscene acts.

01 January 2022

Maharashtra govt extends payment of concessional premiums up to January 15 from December 31

