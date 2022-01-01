Maharashtra: 'Lockdown stage' approaching, CM will decide, says Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar
The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.
Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation seals Chandni Bar over violation of norms
In a major crackdown against dance bars, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials have sealed the Chandni Bar in Ulhasnagar. The officials said the bar was frequently violating the restriction and norms and girls were found doing obscene acts.
Maharashtra govt extends payment of concessional premiums up to January 15 from December 31
