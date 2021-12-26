Mild tremor in Palghar; no casualty
A tremor of 3.9 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.
Mumbai records 757 COVID-19 cases, highest rise for fifth straight day
The city on Saturday reported 757 fresh Covid cases, the highest number of cases recorded over 24 hours for the fifth consecutive day.
Maharashtra: COVID-19 protocols violated at bullock-cart race in Nashik after SC allows its resumption
Nashik: A few days after the Supreme Court allowed resumption of the bullock-cart race earlier this month, which was prohibited since 2014, violation of COVID protocols was witnessed at the race event in the Ojhar area of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement