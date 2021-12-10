Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar received death threat in a letter from an anonymous source yesterday (December 9) evening at her residence. Mayor to lodge a police complaint. The letter was written in Marathi and death threat has been given to her family as well: Mayor Office— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
NCP minister Nawab Malik tenders unconditional apology for making statements against NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede & family
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
