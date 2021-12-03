Maharashtra | Due to low visibility & fog, 4 flights have been diverted for the next few hours at the Pune Airport: Pune Airport
Maha govt implements amended MV Act; hikes compounding fees for traffic offences
The Maharashtra government has increased the compounding fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence, by issuing a notification about the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, an official said on Thursday.
Vigilance, genome sequencing, border surveillance and vaccination key things against Omicron: Expert
A member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Thursday said that vigilance, genome sequencing, improving border surveillance and vaccination are some of the things that are necessary to tackle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The task force member, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is a consultant on infectious diseases at a city-based hospital, said in a statement that although there was no need to panic, the Omicron variant is definitely a cause of concern.
Maha: Couple dies in road mishap after distributing son's wedding invitation cards
A couple was killed in an accident on Bidar-Udgir road in Latur district of Maharashtra after their vehicle overturned when they were returning home after distributing their son's wedding invitation cards, police said on Thursday.
(With inputs from agecnies)
