Mumbai

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:19 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates -

03 December 2021 09:19 AM IST

Maharashtra | Due to low visibility & fog, 4 flights have been diverted for the next few hours at the Pune Airport: Pune Airport

03 December 2021 09:00 AM IST

Maha govt implements amended MV Act; hikes compounding fees for traffic offences

The Maharashtra government has increased the compounding fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence, by issuing a notification about the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, an official said on Thursday.

03 December 2021 09:00 AM IST

Vigilance, genome sequencing, border surveillance and vaccination key things against Omicron: Expert

A member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Thursday said that vigilance, genome sequencing, improving border surveillance and vaccination are some of the things that are necessary to tackle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The task force member, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, who is a consultant on infectious diseases at a city-based hospital, said in a statement that although there was no need to panic, the Omicron variant is definitely a cause of concern.

03 December 2021 09:00 AM IST

Maha: Couple dies in road mishap after distributing son's wedding invitation cards

A couple was killed in an accident on Bidar-Udgir road in Latur district of Maharashtra after their vehicle overturned when they were returning home after distributing their son's wedding invitation cards, police said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agecnies)

