A leader of Mumbai BJP filed police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for "showing utter disrespect to national anthem" by allegedly singing it while in sitting position & then "abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses", during her visit to the city on Wednesday
Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Sharad Pawar, threw Congress under the bus, declared UPA dead: BJP leader
National convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister, after meeting Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar threw Congress under the bus and declared United Progressive Alliance dead.
West Bengal BJP says Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the national anthem'
Maharashtra: Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Sachin Waze, Anil Deshmukh
The Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday issued production warrants for dismissed cop Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for December 8 and 9, respectively. Both are in judicial custody in separate cases of NIA and ED, respectively.
