Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:36 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates -

02 December 2021 08:36 AM IST

A leader of Mumbai BJP filed police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for "showing utter disrespect to national anthem" by allegedly singing it while in sitting position & then "abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses", during her visit to the city on Wednesday

02 December 2021 08:32 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Sharad Pawar, threw Congress under the bus, declared UPA dead: BJP leader

National convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister, after meeting Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar threw Congress under the bus and declared United Progressive Alliance dead.

02 December 2021 08:32 AM IST

West Bengal BJP says Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the national anthem'

West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting the national anthem by singing the incomplete anthem.

While singing the National Anthem during a press conference in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee did not complete the anthem and sat down midway.

02 December 2021 08:32 AM IST

Maharashtra: Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Sachin Waze, Anil Deshmukh

The Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday issued production warrants for dismissed cop Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for December 8 and 9, respectively. Both are in judicial custody in separate cases of NIA and ED, respectively.

(With agency inputs)

