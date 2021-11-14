e-Paper Get App

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages. I'll tell you more after reports come: Maharashtra HM on violence in the state

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

The curfew has been imposed for 4 days, it has also been ordered to shut the internet services so that rumours are not spread: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Amravati violence

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirms that Naxal leader Milind Teltumde was shot dead in the encounter (in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district yesterday). A total of 26 bodies recovered. 3 police personal received minor injuries & are hospitalised

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

Drugs-on-cruise case: Seizure not conducted by authorized officer, court says while giving bail to woman accused

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved a special court here seeking permission to obtain voice samples of NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drugs case.

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs

Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.

They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

14 November 2021 11:49 AM IST

Maha: CIDCO to prepare development plan for 32 villages in Khopta

14 November 2021 08:10 AM IST

Maha: Four-day curfew in Amravati, internet shut down as fresh violence erupts

Internet services were shut down and a four-day curfew was imposed on Saturday in Maharashtra's Amravati city which witnessed fresh violence during a Bandh, a senior police official said.

14 November 2021 08:10 AM IST

People trying to tarnish Tripura's image, alleges state Dy chief minister after Maha violence

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday said that the incidents that have taken place in Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful and people are trying to tarnish the image of the state.

14 November 2021 08:10 AM IST

Maharashtra reports 999 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

Maharashtra reported 999 fresh Covid cases and 49 fatalities, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.

At present, there are 12,219 active infections. As many as 1,020 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,66,913. The death toll reached 1,40,565.

(With agency inputs)

