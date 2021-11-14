We'll definitely investigate this. We'll investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages. I'll tell you more after reports come: Maharashtra HM on violence in the state
The curfew has been imposed for 4 days, it has also been ordered to shut the internet services so that rumours are not spread: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Amravati violence
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirms that Naxal leader Milind Teltumde was shot dead in the encounter (in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district yesterday). A total of 26 bodies recovered. 3 police personal received minor injuries & are hospitalised
Drugs-on-cruise case: Seizure not conducted by authorized officer, court says while giving bail to woman accused
NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case
The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved a special court here seeking permission to obtain voice samples of NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drugs case.
Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs
Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.
They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.2 lakh.
Maha: CIDCO to prepare development plan for 32 villages in Khopta
Maha: Four-day curfew in Amravati, internet shut down as fresh violence erupts
Internet services were shut down and a four-day curfew was imposed on Saturday in Maharashtra's Amravati city which witnessed fresh violence during a Bandh, a senior police official said.
People trying to tarnish Tripura's image, alleges state Dy chief minister after Maha violence
Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday said that the incidents that have taken place in Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful and people are trying to tarnish the image of the state.
Maharashtra reports 999 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
Maharashtra reported 999 fresh Covid cases and 49 fatalities, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.
At present, there are 12,219 active infections. As many as 1,020 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,66,913. The death toll reached 1,40,565.
