Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:19 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Anil Deshmukh remanded in Enforcement Directorate's custody till Saturday, Nov 6

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Deglur Assembly bypoll: Congress candidate expands lead over his BJP challenger

Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar is leading by 21,082 votes against his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne in Deglur (SC) Assembly seat as per the trends of counting of votes for the bypoll available so far on Tuesday.

Counting of votes for the bypoll held on October 30, necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

Taxmen order attachment of Rs 1,400-cr properties of Ajit Pawar's kin

Free Press Journal