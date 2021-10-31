e-Paper Get App

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Daily tickets issuing for local trains resumed by Western Railway

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest update | Unsplash

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Some people said that matter relating to drugs involve money, goons & I could lose my life. Attempts were made to silence me. But I had said that we'll take this to a logical end. If someone says they'll kill Nawab Malik, then I'll die the day I have to: Maharashtra min Nawab Malik

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

When I started (allegations against Sameer Wankhede), people I know told me to stop.They said that Shah Rukh Khan is being told that his son is trapped as he(Khan) speaks. My lawyer son was being brainwashed by other lawyers. He used to tell me to stop: Maharashtra min Nawab Malik

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Context of PM Modi's meeting with Pope to ensure we create better world for future generation: Archdiocese of Bombay

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Sameer Wankhede did not convert because he is a Muslim by birth: Nawab Malik 

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Drugs-on-cruise case: Munmun Dhamecha to be released from jail today

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Centre for rising prices

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre over the increasing inflation, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday questioned the party's 2014 election slogan: "Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar".

While speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said that the PM Modi-led government is increasing prices incessantly and is offering no relief to the common man.

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

Mumbai Police to review undetected cases after man arrested for murdering 2 persons sleeping on pavement

The arrest of a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed two persons sleeping on the pavement here in a span of 15 minutes for no apparent reason has prompted the Mumbai Police to take another look at undetected killings with similar circumstances since 2016.

Suresh Shankar Gauda, the accused, was nabbed within an hour of the cold-blooded killings on October 23.

31 October 2021 11:18 AM IST

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

