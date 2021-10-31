Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre over the increasing inflation, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday questioned the party's 2014 election slogan: "Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar".
While speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said that the PM Modi-led government is increasing prices incessantly and is offering no relief to the common man.
The arrest of a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed two persons sleeping on the pavement here in a span of 15 minutes for no apparent reason has prompted the Mumbai Police to take another look at undetected killings with similar circumstances since 2016.
Suresh Shankar Gauda, the accused, was nabbed within an hour of the cold-blooded killings on October 23.
(With agency inputs)
