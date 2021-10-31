Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Centre for rising prices

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre over the increasing inflation, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday questioned the party's 2014 election slogan: "Bahut Hui Mehngai Ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar".

While speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said that the PM Modi-led government is increasing prices incessantly and is offering no relief to the common man.