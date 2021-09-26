22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 arrested
Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Mumbai's Kandivali West, said Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police (DCP) on Saturday.
According to Vishal Singh Thakur, DCP, (Police Zone 11), victim Anwar Babu Sayyad was stabbed at "least 20 times by his friends on Thursday due to old enmity and was dumped far away from the place of incident." "We had got information at 4 am on Thursday regarding an injured man found along the roadside of Kandivali West. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," said Thakur.
Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for a review meeting on 'Left-Wing Extremism'. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others present, at Vigyan Bhawan
Mumbai | 39 inmates incl 6 children tested COVID positive in last 10 days in Byculla jail. All COVID positive people shifted to the isolation center. 120 inmates & jail staff were tested for COVID. A pregnant woman inmate admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure: BMC
Mumbai; Final CZMP notification by Oct, says Fadnavis after meeting Union minister; project to pave way for development in MMR region including CIDCO projects
Maha: Truck carrying illegally mined sand kills cop in Solapur; three held
CM Uddhav Thackeray in Delhi to attend the meeting called by union home minister to discuss left wing extremism and measures being carried out to combat it
OBC quota: Stop bypolls, approach SC, BJP leader tells Maha govt
BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the Zilla Parishad and gram panchayat bypolls scheduled for October 5 should be postponed and the Maharashtra government must approach the Supreme Court over quota for Other Backward Classes.
Sonia Gandhi should have been the PM when UPA came to power. If Kamala Harris can become US Vice President why can't Sonia Gandhi become PM, who is an Indian citizen, wife of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and member of Lok Sabha: Union Minister & RPI leader Ramdas Athawale
Mumbai: MVA govt to promote monsoon tourism in Konkan, develop state as cinema hub, says Aaditya Thackeray
Dombivli gang rape case: Victim discharged from Govt hospital in Thane
Maharashtra:Religious places&places of worship to reopen from Oct 7
There's no clarity on no. of people allowed to attend church. We'll continue online service as there are people who've comorbidities or are 65yrs&above: Father Nigel Barrett,Spox for Archdiocese of Bombay(25.09)
Dombivli gang rape case: BJP leader Shaina NC slams Dy CM Ajit Pawar for questioning victim's statement
Political pressure heated up in Maharashtra after BJP leader Shaina NC slammed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for allegedly questioning the victim's statement following the rape case in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)