22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Mumbai's Kandivali West, said Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police (DCP) on Saturday.

According to Vishal Singh Thakur, DCP, (Police Zone 11), victim Anwar Babu Sayyad was stabbed at "least 20 times by his friends on Thursday due to old enmity and was dumped far away from the place of incident." "We had got information at 4 am on Thursday regarding an injured man found along the roadside of Kandivali West. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," said Thakur.