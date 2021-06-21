Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on June 21

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to host meeting at his residence tomorrow; here's full list of 'prominent political leaders and eminent persons' attending
Western Naval Command celebrates Yoga Day by organising sessions
Naval personnel and their family members at the Western Naval Command here on Monday celebrated the International Yoga Day by performing various asanas or postures which were demonstrated on digital platforms, an official release said.
The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Western Naval Command (WNC), with all serving naval personnel including Defence Security Corps (DSC), Military Engineer Services (MES), Defence Civilian Employees and their family members on the theme 'Be with Yoga-Be At Home', it said.
Additionally, all sea-going units in the WNC also took part in celebrating the day by conducting Yoga sessions at the unit level, both at sea and in the harbour, with due observance of all COVID-19 protocols.
An online yoga session was conducted under the aegis of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Western Region) for the naval community in south Mumbai with the aim to encourage all personnel and their family members to practice yoga on a regular basis for bolstering health and boosting immunity, especially in these trying times, the release said.
"Various asanas were demonstrated through digital platforms and replicated by the enthusiastic participants," it said.
Antilia bomb scare-Hiran killing: 3 remanded in NIA custody
A special court here on Monday remanded three persons in NIA custody till June 25 in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case after the central agency said it wanted to jointly question them with arrested former police officer Pradeep Sharma.
Special NIA Judge P R Sitre remanded Sunil Mane, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav to NIA custody till June 25.
Shelar and Jadhav, who were arrested on June 11, are already in NIA custody, and Mane, held earlier, is in judicial custody, Sharma, arrested on June 17, is in NIA custody till June 28.
The NIA on Monday told the court Shelar and Jadhav had revealed during interrogation that Hiran was allegedly killed at the behest of former police officers Sachin Waze and Sharma.
An explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed this vehicle was stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
As per the agency, two accused, Satish alias Tanni bhai and Manish Soni, who were arrested last week along with Sharma, had killed Hiran in a red Tavera car where Shelar and Jadhav were also present, and the body was later dumped in a creek.
On Monday, the court also permitted Sharma to meet his lawyer every day for 20 minutes.
So far, NIA has arrested ten persons in the case, including Waze and Sharma.
CBI to HC: Maharashtra govt not cooperating in probe against Anil Deshmukh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the Maharashtra government was "not cooperating" with the agency in its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is facing allegations of corruption and misconduct.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the CBI, told the HC that while the probe, initiated following a previous order of the high court, was a chance to "clean up the entire state administration," the Maharashtra government was refusing to cooperate with the central agency.
Mehta denied the accusations made by the state government that the CBI was going beyond the high court's order by including issues of the reinstatement of former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, and Deshmukh's undue interference in the transfers and postings of Mumbai police officers.
He denied the allegation made by state's counsel, senior advocate Rafiq Dada, that the CBI was using the Deshmukh probe to gain backdoor entry into investigation against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in a case of illegal phone tapping and alleged leaking of sensitive documents related to police postings.
The Solicitor General made the submissions before a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that was hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking to expunge two paragraphs from the FIR registered by the CBI against Deshmukh earlier this year.
The CBI is probing a case of alleged corruption and misconduct on part of Deshmukh in the aftermath of allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Pram Bir Singh.
Mumbai reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; 685 recover
Mumbai on Monday reported 521 new cases of coronavirus, a drop from 733 infections a day ago, taking its COVID-19 count to 7,21,891, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 15,305, the city civic body said.
A statement from the BMC's health department said 685 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,89,675.
There are now 15,305 active cases in the financial capital, the statement said.
On Sunday, Mumbai had reported 733 coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities.
As many as 26,286 samples were examined for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests to 68,41,314, it said.
The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai district is 95 per cent, the health department said.
The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai from June 14 to 20 was 0.09 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 720 days, the statement added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)