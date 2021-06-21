Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on June 21

Naval personnel and their family members at the Western Naval Command here on Monday celebrated the International Yoga Day by performing various asanas or postures which were demonstrated on digital platforms, an official release said.

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Western Naval Command (WNC), with all serving naval personnel including Defence Security Corps (DSC), Military Engineer Services (MES), Defence Civilian Employees and their family members on the theme 'Be with Yoga-Be At Home', it said.

Additionally, all sea-going units in the WNC also took part in celebrating the day by conducting Yoga sessions at the unit level, both at sea and in the harbour, with due observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

An online yoga session was conducted under the aegis of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Western Region) for the naval community in south Mumbai with the aim to encourage all personnel and their family members to practice yoga on a regular basis for bolstering health and boosting immunity, especially in these trying times, the release said.

"Various asanas were demonstrated through digital platforms and replicated by the enthusiastic participants," it said.