Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 15

198 inmates, 86 jail staff test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons
Maharashtra prisons, which faced the brunt of COVID-19 last year, has stated that 198 prisoners across 47 prisons in the state have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. 86 prison staff too have tested positive and are either undergoing treatment or are in quarantine.
The maximum number of cases were reported from Yerwada prison in Pune where 31 inmates and 11 prison staff were tested positive for the virus followed by Kohlapur with 29 inmates, Thane Central Prison with 26 inmates and Arthur Road prison in Mumbai with 18 inmates who tested positive. 15 inmates at Nashik Central Central Jail, 10 inmates at Nagpur Central Jail were the other prisons where the COVID-19 patients had touched the double-figure.
Maharashtra: Medical students relieved as UG exams starting from April 19 postponed
Medical students are relieved after the state minister of medical education Amit Deshmukh on Thursday announced that examinations of medical students to be conducted from April 19 via offline mode by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik will be held in June.
