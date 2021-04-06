Mumbai: Latest news update

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai reported less than 10,000 infections at 9,857 on Monday, while 21 more patients died due to the disease, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 9,857 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,62,302, while the death toll jumped to 11,797.

On Sunday, the city had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fatalities also went down to 21 from 25 on Sunday.