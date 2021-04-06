Mumbai: Latest news update

Day after record spike, Mumbai COVID-19 tally down to 9,857
A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai reported less than 10,000 infections at 9,857 on Monday, while 21 more patients died due to the disease, the city civic body said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 9,857 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,62,302, while the death toll jumped to 11,797.
On Sunday, the city had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases.
The number of fatalities also went down to 21 from 25 on Sunday.
Pune COVID-19 surge
On Monday, Punedistrict reported 8,075 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 5,82,904 while 55 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,282, an official said.
A total of 3,240 people were discharged during the day.
With 2,152 fresh cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad township has reached 1,53,080.
After resignation, former Maha min Anil Deshmukh likely to challenge Bombay HC order
Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday, is likely to challenge the Bombay High Court order asking the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, NCP sources said.
He is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Tuesday, they said.
Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh
Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a 52-year-old Nagpur resident of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to his daughter in a medical course, an official said.
The offence took place in 2017 and the victim lodged a police complaint here in Maharashtra on Monday, he said.
Board Exams: Education Minister to convene meeting today
School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has convened a meeting on April 6 to discuss the examinations of X and XII classes. Gaikwad had earlier announced that these exams will be held offline but now with the state government’s BreakTheChain Restrictions order issued on Sunday amid rising Covid-19 cases, there is growing demand from the parents and students for online exams.
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Slight drop in cases after record high
A day after the state and the city reported the highest number of cases in a single day, there was a slight drop in the number of new cases on Monday. There were 47,288 new infections and 155 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 30,57,885, with 56,033 deaths till now.
‘BREAK THE CHAIN’ ORDER AMENDED
Students taking offline exams may travel
Commuters with valid tickets can travel from 8pm to 7am for departure and after arrival
Petrol pumps and petroleum-related products, all cargo services, data centres/ Cloud Service Providers/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services included in essential services
Only personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties
Local disaster management authority to decide allowing domestic help/ drivers/ cooks to work past 8pm and/ or on weekends