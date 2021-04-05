Mumbai: Latest news update

Maharashtra: Aslam Shaikh, Guardian Minister for Mumbai City visited Dadar vegetable market yesterday, to inspect & interact with sellers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Pune district scales new peak, sees 12,494 cases
Pune reported a record 12,494 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 5,74,829, the third consecutive day when new case addition peaks were touched, an official said on Sunday.
On Saturday, the tally had increased by 10,827, while the addition was 9,086 on Friday, he pointed out.
A total of 64 deaths on Sunday took the toll to 10,227, while 3,762 people were discharged, he added.
"Of the new cases, 6,225 are in Pune city, 3,382 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas.
The caseload of Pune city is 2,90,044 and that of Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,50,928. It is 1,33,857 in rural and cantonment areas," the official informed
No oxygenated beds, Pune hosp sets up 'triage' for patients
In an indication that the healthcare system in Maharashtra might get overwhelmed in the coming days because of the huge rise in the COVID-19 cases, a civic-run hospital near Pune is forced to set up a 'triage' facility outside to provide oxygen support to patients as the available number of oxygenated beds remained occupied.
Pune district reported a record 12,494 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,74,829, the third consecutive day when new case addition peaks were touched, according to an official.
With the number of cases rising sharply in Pune district, there is a shortage of beds in hospitals.
A senior official said the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad city reached the "threshold of available oxygenated beds" on Sunday, forcing authorities to set up a medical triage area outside the facility.
Mumbai: 5-fold rise in active COVID-19 cases in just 30 days
The city has witnessed a five-fold rise in the number of active cases in the last 30 days. According to the civic data, there were 10,010 active cases until February 3 which has increased to 62,187 until April 3, which means an almost 512% surge. Officials have attributed this surge to the laxity behaviour of citizens and increasing number of Covid-19 tests
COVID-19: Mumbai breaches 11,000
The Covid situation is getting grimmer by the day. From 9,090 cases on Saturday, the number of cases reported in the city has breached the 11,000 mark. No less than 11,163 fresh cases were detected on Sunday -- the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Break the Chain: Lockdown at weekend; stringent curbs on weekdays in Maharashtra
Enforcing its ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has imposed strict restrictions throughout the week and weekend lockdowns, starting from April 5. This plan replaces the government’s earlier ‘MissionBeginAgain’. There will be a complete lockdown except for essential services, from 8pm on Fridays to 7am on Monday, while a night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 7am every day. All private offices will remain shut while government offices will function at 50 per cent strength, except for those involved in Covid-19 work, which will operate with 100 per cent staff. Shops, malls, markets, cinema halls, drama theatres, salons will remain shut.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)