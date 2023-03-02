Mumbai: Labourer falls from 21st floor after losing balance in Girgaon |

A labourer working on the 21st floor of a building under repair in Girgaon fell to his death after losing balance on Thursday. Raza Ulhak Nasheeb Ali Choudhary, 28, a resident of Kurla, was unloading goods from a lift at the building. The VP Road police said work was underway on the terrace of Newyo Galaxy Building (Jaya Building), Second Sutar Galli. Choudhary was rushed to JJ Hospital after the fall but was declared dead.