Mumbai | Kurla gangrape case: Injuries self inflicted, says report

Representative pic

Mumbai: Most of the injuries on the body of a 42-year-old Kurla woman, who had alleged that she had been gangraped by three men on November 30, are “self-inflicted”, according to a second medical examination.

The woman had, in her statement to the Kurla police, alleged that the three men who had barged into her residence had assaulted her with a knife and burned her private parts with lit cigarettes before gangraping her.

“With regard to medical and scientific evidence in the form of injuries found over the survivor's body, the possibility of these injuries is highly likely to be self-inflicted in nature," says the medical report by KEM Hospital. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has a copy of the examination report.

“Injuries caused by assault may be present anywhere on the body, but are usually present on the nose, lips, and ears. However, no such injuries were present on the woman’s body. The injuries on the body of the woman are in accessible areas,” said the KEM report. Several of the marks and scars on her body were old ones, it said.

On December 12, FPJ had reported that the first medical examination result issued by the Bhabha Hospital couldn't confirm the victim's allegation of the brutal sexual assault. A special note on the result also added, "On November 30, she gave an alleged history of assault by three people. On the second visit on December 2, she gave a different history of the rapists."

Meanwhile, one of the three alleged accused in the case, is in judicial custody.

Sources close to police say that the victim and the accused had allegedly known each other for long and were, at some point, involved in illegal business activities including supplying and buying drugs in the Kurla area.

"Thewoman had some problems in her business because the accused were interfering and thus she plotted this case to take revenge," a person alleged on condition of anonymity alleged.

More medical examinations are ongoing at JJ Hospital and with the forensics team. "The visual evidence collected from the crime scene is sent to the forensic lab, while a few medical samples will be examined at JJ Hospital. Once those results come in, the case can progress," added the official.