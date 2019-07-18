Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin, friends rejoice

Mumbai: After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Pakistan to review Kulbhushan Jadav’s death sentence, ruling Islamabad had violated New Delhi’s rights to consular visits after his arrest, his friends and family rejoiced as justice was finally done.

Expresssing their joy, one of Jadhav’s friends from Currey Road said the real celebration will begin when they would hug their friend. The residents of the buildings in which he stayed and played during his childhood celebrated the ICJ relief.

“Kulbhushan was very friendly and used to chat with love to all of us. He does not have any ego of his post in Navy. He used to advise children to study well to pursue a dream career,” said women residents while sharing their memories of him.

His male friends got emotional and shared their childhood memories. “We used to watch movies together. We daily pray for his release. We are very happy that he would get consular access.

But the real celebration will begin when he would come back, and we would welcome him with a hug,” his friends added.

Speaking to the media, Kulbhushan’s cousin brother Manikrao Jadhav said, “Everyone is really happy. It is the first step. I am happy that finally every well wisher’s prayers have been answered.

Our government has done a lot for him and hope he comes back home soon. The consular access given to my brother after three years is an achievement in itself.”

Jadhav’s friend, Arvind Singh said, “They have denied him the consular access 16 times which is a basic thing. When we take a look at the Kasab’s case, despite having all evidences, video proof and everything, our government gave him a fair trial.

We were anticipating the same treatment from Pakistan in Kulbhushan’s case. Leave alone fair trial, the Pakistan government did not even allow his parents to meet him.” Singh said one vote of Pak doesn’t matter, it’s not, 15 but what he sees is 16 votes.