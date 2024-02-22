Mumbai: Kharghar Coastal Road Plan Deferred Due To Potential Mangrove Damage

Representational Image Credits: X

Kharghar: Stating that the proposed coastal road between Jalmarg-16, Kharghar and Sector 11 in CBD-Belapur and the balance link from Sector 15, CBD to Water Transport Terminal in Nerul would lead to considerable damage to the mangroves, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has deferred the proposal.

Review of CIDCO's Presentation

The committee also advised the City and Industrial development Corporation (CIDCO) to consider the three alternate alignments and change in the structural design of the proposed road.

Deliberating the proposal based on the information provided / presented by CIDCO, the committee, at a recent meeting, also asked the CIDCO administration to consider constructing long span bridge / cable-stayed bridges with minimal destruction of mangroves as already approved by the EAC for other projects.

The EAC also suggested to submit road design detailed information, traffic plan along with noise barrier plan and proposed parking plan. In response, CIDCO has agreed to assess the alternate alignments of the proposed coastal road and structural change in proposed design.