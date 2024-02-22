Mumbai: Facelift Launch For 19 Railway Stations By PM Modi On Feb 26

PM Narendra Modi | X

Mumbai: Nineteen railway stations in the Mumbai suburban section are set for an aesthetic and amenity facelift.

The redevelopment project, falling under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, encompasses eight stations from the Western Railway and 11 from the Central Railway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone via video link on February 26.

In this year budget, Maharashtra has got a record allocation of Rs15,554 crore and 56 stations have been planned to be developed as world class stations. The total project cost for the Western Railway stations is Rs4,886 crores, with 46 stations in Gujarat, and nine in Madhya Pradesh.

Infrastructure Upgrades for Maharashtra's Suburban Railway Stations

In Maharashtra, eight suburban stations namely, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad and Palghar will be upgraded at a cost of nearly Rs233 crore. Tenders for all proposed work have already been awarded.

Similarly, 36 railway stations over Central Railway, including 11 of the suburban section in Mumbai division will be upgraded. Work on these is likely to be complete by March 2025. The Mumbai stations are in Byculla, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Wadala Road, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad and Titwala.

Inauguration Of 1,500 Road Over Bridges And Road Under Bridges (RUB) By PM Modi

The PM will also inaugurate 1,500 road over bridges and road under bridges (RUB), and lay the foundation stone for transformation of 550 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

This project is worth more than Rs2274 crore. Besides 11 suburban stations of Central Railways Mumbai division, Igatpuri station will also get an upgrade at an estimated cost of Rs12.53 crore.

The scope of work includes upgrade of the main gate, provision of boundary wall in circulating area, improvement of booking office counter, provision of drop off and pick up location in circulating area, and toilet renovation.