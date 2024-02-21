Mumbai: FPJ Investigation Reveals Illegal Horse Stables Continue To Flout Bombay High Court Order

Horse stable | FPJ

Mumbai, February 22: In a shocking revelation, the shadowy world of illegal horse stables in Mumbai has been thrust into the spotlight, shedding light on a brazen flouting of court mandates and a disturbing cycle of neglect and abuse.

Despite a clear directive from the Bombay High Court dating back to June 8, 2015, which banned the use of horse-drawn carriages and rides within city limits and declared the keeping of horses without proper licensing illegal, a network of clandestine stables continues to operate with impunity, perpetuating cruelty and exploitation.

Horses Being Kept In Deplorable Conditions:

Nariman Point, a bustling hub of activity by day, conceals a grim reality behind its façade. Here, hidden behind nondescript buildings and shielded from public view, lies a sordid scene of suffering and despair. The Free Press Journal’s investigation unearthed a shocking truth – stables tucked away behind the Mahatma Phule SRA apartment, serving as clandestine prisons for emaciated and injured horses. In deplorable conditions, these creatures languish amidst garbage and debris.

Meet Ashar, the Cruelty Division Legal Advisor and Manager, provided an account of the atrocities inflicted upon these animals. Despite past rescue efforts, the cycle of abuse persists. Malnourished, injured, and deprived of even the most basic necessities, these horses serve as grim reminders of a system in dire need of reform.

Onus Lies On BMC:

Dr Khalimpasha Pathan, General Manager of the Veterinary Health Department, said, “Upon notification, we will promptly inform the local police station. If stables are found, it is the police’s duty to act accordingly. We will proceed with horse rescues in accordance with the court's orders, which also entail police involvement.”

The onus falls squarely on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and law enforcement agencies to enforce the law, shutter illegal stables, and hold perpetrators accountable.