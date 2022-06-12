Mumbai: Key teams to survey city for monsoon strategies | AFP

As part of its monsoon preparedness, the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed the work across the city last week.

To ensure safety and smooth movement of citizens, Navy, NDRF teams, the Fire Brigade, and ward level BMC officers will visit various vulnerable areas across the city. During their visit, the team will strategise tackling untoward incidents, rescue operations and relocation.

They will also rationalise ways to evacuate, requirement of equipment and manpower. Hemant Parab, chief Fire Brigade officer said, “In the next two to three days, we will visit Kurla, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Wadalaareas. Our priority is safety in 72 landslide-prone areas and those that experience waterlogging. We will conduct a recce, and prepare teams of local people to coordinate and help in untoward incidents.” Paransaid locals will be sensitised that they will receive messages from the authorities about either leaving the area in dire situations or take precautions.

