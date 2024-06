Mumbai: Karan Johar Moves Bombay HC Over Alleged Unauthorized Use Of His Name In Film 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

Karan Johar |

Mumbai: Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of upcoming Hindi movie "Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar", taking objection to the use of his name in the title of the movie. The movie is slated for release on June 14.

In his plea, Johar has sought a permanent injunction and restraining order against the movie's producers IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh and writer-director Bablu Singh from using his name in the title of the movie.

The suit was mentioned before a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla on Wednesday. The court said it would hear the plea on Thursday. Johar has insisted that he had no relation with the film or its makers and maintained the latter were unlawfully using his name in the movie's title. He has said that the movie's title made a direct reference to his name, thus violating his personality rights and right to privacy.

By using his brand name unauthorizedly, the film's makers were utilising his goodwill and reputation without permission, his suit states. Johar underscored that unauthorised use of his name was causing irreparable loss and damage to his reputation.