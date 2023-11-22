Mumbai: Journalist, His Daughter Narrowly Escape Death As Uber Driver Crashes Into Truck While Talking On Phone At Expressway

Journalist, His Daughter Narrowly Escape Death As Uber Driver Crashes Into Truck While Talking On Phone | Twitter

Mumbai: In a shocking incident an author and journalist named Dhaval Kulkarni along with his 11-year-old daughter met with a horrible accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday (November 19). He claimed that the accident occurred as the driver of the Uber he booked to travel from Pune to Mumbai.

The accident occurred in Khopoli after the cab rammed into a stationed truck on the highway. The journalist claimed that the driver was talking on the phone while driving and also he was yawning and driving rashly before the accident occurred.

He narrated the ordeal on social media and said that he booked an Uber as he was not able to get a confirmed train ticket for his journey from Pune to Mumbai.

My 11-year-old daughter and I had a near death experience on the Mumbai- Pune express highway on November 19 (Sunday).



This is our account and I hope that @nitin_gadkari @CMOMaharashtra @Devendra_Office @TransportofMAHA and @Uber @Uber_Support shall take the… pic.twitter.com/wIOmgHDiWq — Dhaval Kulkarni (धवल कुलकर्णी) 🇮🇳 (@dhavalkulkarni) November 22, 2023

He also said that the driver was very polite and was highly rated on the Uber App. The driver also stopped the cab at a medical store to buy some medicines when his daughter started showing symptoms of motion sickness.

The journalist then claimed that the driver began speaking on phone when they reached the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, this made him disconcerting and unsafe but did not wanted to escalate the matter in front of his daughter so he kept quite.

The driver then began yawning while driving at high speed on the expressway and also brushed against a truck. The driver revealed that he was feeling sleepy as he had come to Pune after picking up a customer very early in the morning.

When they reached Khopoli, the driver while talking to the journalist smashed the car which was a Wagon R into a truck in the middle of the carriageway even after Dhaval Kulkarni shouted at him to watch out.

The car smashed into the rear end of the truck and the journalist slammed his chest against the airbag. He checked on his daughter who was sitting in the rear seat, she was safe but terrified. Luckily, they escaped the accident without any major injuries.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident occurred and the victims came out of the car and walked to the side of the road. The police team arrived at the spot and rescued them and took them to nearby MGM Hospital at Kamothe where he was admitted and receiving treatment to his injuries.