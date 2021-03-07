Mumbai: Jogeshwari terminus project work going at slow pace, says WR official

Almost two years ago, the Western Railway (WR) proposed a terminus for long-distance trains starting from Jogeshwari station. The plan seems to have been put on the backburner, given the slow pace at which things are moving. This terminus was meant to ease pressure on the Mumbai Central and Bandra termini, from where long-distance trains ply.

But WR officials clarify, this is not the case. “We have not put a lid on this project but it’s going at a slow pace. Work on two platforms and other allied works are already underway. This is part of Mission 2024, wherein we aim to run long-distance trains with LHB coaches at higher speeds, up to 160kmph,” a senior WR official said.

The WR is focusing on improving Bandra terminus, where work on adding the fifth and sixth rail lines is underway. Between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations on the east, there is a huge tract of railway land, where the proposed terminus was to come up, at a cost of around Rs 65-70 crore. Initially, they were to run 12 long-distance trains from Jogeshwari Terminus towards Gujarat and later, there were plans to ease travel to Konkan and south India.