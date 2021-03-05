COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC resumes free testing at railway stations after rise in active cases

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) resumed RT-PCR and Antigen tests at six railway stations after rise in COVID 19 cases in the city. The free testing is also available at civic hospitals and three markets in agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi. During February, the NMMC area saw around 65 per cent rise in active cases.

Following the rise in active cases in the city, the civic body has increased the number of testing and started testing for COVID-19 at public places especially at railway stations. It started testing at Vashi, Sanpada, Turbhe, Belapur, Koparkhairane and Rabale station. “Commuter can get their COVID test done free of cost at these centres,” said a senior civic official.

In addition, the regular testing at three civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli will continue. Similarly, traders, visitors and others can get their test done at APMC's Vegetable market, Grain Market, and Onion-Potato market.

The civic body has also increased the number of people to be traced as part of isolating and treatment at earliest. Now, minimum 20 and maximum 25 people will be traced who came in close contact of a COVID-19 positive person.

The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by February 28, the number of active cases reached 1314, a rise of 65 per cent.

The civic chief has warned on almost every occasion to take necessary precautions as COVID can spread again. Recently, while appealing with COVID warriors and frontline workers to come for vaccination, he had appealed to maintain social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks.