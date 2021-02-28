Mumbai: Jilted lover stabs woman for refusing to marry him, held

A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend after she refused his marriage proposal in Saki Naka on Saturday evening. The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder early on Sunday morning and was remanded in police custody after being produced in a local magistrate court.

According to police sources, the woman and the accused, identified as Arjun Bhan Singh, 26, had an affair three years ago when both stayed in the same neighbourhood at Krushna Nagar Pipeline in Saki Naka, Andheri (E). The woman was also in a live-in relationship with Singh, but severed all ties with him a year-and-a-half ago since he was unstable professionally.

An official said that Singh pursued the woman proposing marriage, but the woman kept on refusing this, citing his drug addiction and unemployment. On Saturday evening, when the woman was on her way back home from work, Singh was waiting for her near her house. "Singh proposed again which the woman declined. Singh claimed that since she did not want to come with him. He in a fit of rage took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her several times, " said a senior police inspector.

The woman's father, an autorickshaw driver, rushed her to a hospital and alerted police. Meanwhile, Singh surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime. Police said that Singh, who had moved to Kalyan a few months ago, had planned the attack and had brought intending to stab her.

Singh was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder (section 307), molestation (section 354), stalking (section 354D) and intentional insult (section 504). He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.