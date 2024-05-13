Mumbai South Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Left To Right Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena Leader Yamini Jadhav | FPJ

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, holds pivotal importanct in Indian politics, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats. Each election in Maharashtra is fiercely contested due to the rarity of landslide victories. This state's sizeable seat count can tip the scales in Lok Sabha elections, particularly in crucial scenarios.

The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are conducted over five phases from April 19 to May 20, encompassing various regions including Mumbai. Mumbai's electoral contest, alongside Palghar, Kalyan and Thane, will be held on May 20.

The 2024 polls will witness a clash between two formidable alliances: the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance comprises parties like Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, while the MVA, led by Shiv Sena UBT, NCP Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, stands as the opposition force.

Importance Of Mumbai South Seat

The Mumbai South constituency holds major importance due to its affluent areas such as Lower Parel, Cuffe Parade, etc. contributing to the financial capital's wealth. The outcome of this seat often determines the dominant alliance in the city, despite its unpredictably low voter turnout. This time this high-profile seat is set to witness an intense battle between two factions of the same party, the Sena vs Sena battle.

Key Contenders This Time

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded the sitting MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant from the seat. Sawant has successfully won the crucial seat in the past two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the past and is considered to be the strongman of his party.

The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Yamini Jadhav, a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Jadhav is the MLA from the Byculla assembly seat and has also served as the two-time corporator for the Mazgaon ward. She part ways with the Shiv Sena after the party split, and joined the CM Shinde-led faction.

Results Of Past Elections

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant defeated Congress leader Milind Deora by a huge margin of 1,00,067 votes, marking the saffron party's second consecutive win from the high-profile seat. Previously, in 2014, Arvind Sawant secured his first massive victory, defeating Congress' Milind Deora by a margin of 1,28,564 votes. In 2009, Milind Deora had defeated MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar by 1,12,682 votes.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be annouced on June 4.