Mumbai: Jilted Lover Held In 12 Hours After Brutal Attack On Nurse In Nallasopara

Less than 12 hours after he mounted a murderous assault on a 21-year-old woman working as a nurse in Nallasopara, the assailant identified as-Manish Buddharam Gautam (21) was arrested by the police from Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the police, both the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Details of crime

The accused who was having a one-sided love affair with the woman had a grudge in his mind as she did not reciprocate his feelings and had even blocked his number on social media platforms. Irate over her denial, the spurned lover apparently hatched a plan and under the pretext of handing over some parcel, asked the woman to come to the Bilalpada area in Nallasopara (east) on Monday evening. After a heated exchange of words, Gautam pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed her before fleeing the spot.

The woman who suffered deep wounds on her hands, face and stomach was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical. After getting information about the incident, a crime detection unit led by senior police inspector-Jitendra Vankoti on the virtue of electronic surveillance apprehended the accused from Mumbai just in time as he was preparing to escape to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused who is a resident of Bail Bazaar in Kurla has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The accused has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.