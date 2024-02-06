 Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week

Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week

Yadav was initially caught red-handed for a mobile phone snatching incident on January 1, by Sakinaka police.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Freepik

The Mumbai crime branch has apprehended a 20-year-old woman, Shagu Dilip Yadav, also known as Rani, who had reportedly escaped from police custody at Ghatkopar police station last week. 

Yadav had been in Police custody for mobile phone snatching

Yadav was initially caught red-handed for a mobile phone snatching incident on January 1, by Sakinaka police. After being produced in court, she was granted three days in police custody. However, on that same day, Yadav managed to escape from the police station by removing the glass from a toilet window. 

The Sakinaka police launched a search, registering a case under IPC section 224. The crime branch's unit 10 conducted a parallel investigation, reviewing 60 CCTV cameras from Ghatkopar to Dadar railway stations. 

Read Also
MP Govt Employee Who Sought Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch...
article-image

Eventually, they located Yadav disembarking from a train in Dadar. Following inquiries and a manhunt, she was found near Tata hospital, brought to the crime branch's unit office, and subsequently handed over to Sakinaka police for further legal proceedings.

A Crime Branch official said that the accused was arrested by Sakinaka Police and was kept in the lockup of Ghatkopar Police Station. The accused woman managed to escape from there and was traced and arrested by the crime branch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aastha Special Train With BJP & Bajrang Dal Supporters Departed From CSMT For Ayodhya

Mumbai: Aastha Special Train With BJP & Bajrang Dal Supporters Departed From CSMT For Ayodhya

Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week

Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old CPWD Officer Ends Life In Wadala's Antop Hill After Severe Mental Health...

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old CPWD Officer Ends Life In Wadala's Antop Hill After Severe Mental Health...

Mumbai: 1 Year Later, Cops Yet To Solve Mystery Deaths Of Ghatkopar Couple

Mumbai: 1 Year Later, Cops Yet To Solve Mystery Deaths Of Ghatkopar Couple

Bombay High Court Rejects Air India Staff's Plea Against MIAL's Demolition Plans Of 19 Buildings

Bombay High Court Rejects Air India Staff's Plea Against MIAL's Demolition Plans Of 19 Buildings