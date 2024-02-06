Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs 20-Year-Old Woman Who Escaped Ghatkopar Police Custody Last Week

Representational Image | Freepik

The Mumbai crime branch has apprehended a 20-year-old woman, Shagu Dilip Yadav, also known as Rani, who had reportedly escaped from police custody at Ghatkopar police station last week.

Yadav had been in Police custody for mobile phone snatching

Yadav was initially caught red-handed for a mobile phone snatching incident on January 1, by Sakinaka police. After being produced in court, she was granted three days in police custody. However, on that same day, Yadav managed to escape from the police station by removing the glass from a toilet window.

The Sakinaka police launched a search, registering a case under IPC section 224. The crime branch's unit 10 conducted a parallel investigation, reviewing 60 CCTV cameras from Ghatkopar to Dadar railway stations.

Eventually, they located Yadav disembarking from a train in Dadar. Following inquiries and a manhunt, she was found near Tata hospital, brought to the crime branch's unit office, and subsequently handed over to Sakinaka police for further legal proceedings.

A Crime Branch official said that the accused was arrested by Sakinaka Police and was kept in the lockup of Ghatkopar Police Station. The accused woman managed to escape from there and was traced and arrested by the crime branch.