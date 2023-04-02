Mumbai: Jaisinghani denied bail, ED seeks his custody now | File Photo

Even as bookie Anil Jaisinghani, arrested in connection with blackmailing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, was denied bail by a sessions court on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the court to seek his custody in another case.

ED will take his custody after MP police

Jaisinghani is presently in custody of the Madhya Pradesh police that had approached court for his custody the day his bail hearing was due on Friday. The ED is expected to take his custody after the MP police. The court has ordered the Taloja prison superintendent to hand over Jaisinghani's custody to the ED official from Ahmedabad. The Goa police had also approached the court on Friday and is expected to take his custody in the coming days.

Detailed order not available on bail pleas

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge DD Almale granted bail, however, to Jaisinghani’s cousin - Nirmal Jaisinghani, who was arrested along with him for being part of the blackmailing conspiracy. The detailed orders are not yet available on both bail pleas. Jaisinghani’s daughter and designer Aniksha Jaisinghani was earlier granted bail by the same court.

Seeking bail, Jaisinghani’s advocate Manan Sanghai had said the case was politically motivated, while arguing for his bail. The bookie claimed bail on parity with his daughter who was given the relief by court. The advocate urged the court to consider Jaisinghani's medical infirmities too. Against the relief, the prosecution argued that while Jaisinghani claimed bail on parity, his role would have to be considered as it was for his benefit the conspiracy was planned.

Goa police too will take Jaisinghani's custody

Anil Jaisinghani claimed bail on parity with his daughter being given relief

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar also pointed out that at one point there were 17 FIRs against Jaisinghani and that he had been absconding in many of them and the nature of the offence must be considered.

