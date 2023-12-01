Mumbai-Jaipur Train Shooting: Court Issues Production Warrant For Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary

Accused RPF constable Chetan Singh | Twitter

Mumbai: The court on Friday issued a production warrant to produce Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary booked after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague in the train on July 31.

The warrant was issued after his lawyers – Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal complained that he hadn't been produced before the court in the last four months. Besides, it was pointed out that he had been shifted to the prison outside Mumbai because of which they too could not meet him and take instructions.

“The accused is in judicial custody for four months and he has been kept in Akola Central Prison about 550km away from Mumbai. As we are advocates of the accused, unable to have proper briefing in the matter in the absence of Interaction with the accused physically,” reads the plea filed by the lawyers adding that they cannot travel to Akola.

The lawyers pleaded that he shall be produced before the court for every hearing. The court after hearing the plea, issued a direction to the prison authorities to produce Chaudhary before the court in the next hearing on December 8.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Friday sought time to submit reply on the bail plea of Chaudhary. The plea was moved by his lawyers claiming he has been suffering from haunted illusions of ghostly world, and doing some weird act.

The lawyers in the bail plea have raised a ground that Chaudhary is suffering from extreme mental strokes, and he is a partial mental patient / mentally challenged, who sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into the loop of illusions. They suspected that he is probably suffering from delusional disorder or white matter disorder.