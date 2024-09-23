Mumbai: Jacob Circle Synagogue Added To ‘Jewish Route’ Sites

Late nineteenth-century Tiphereth Israel synagogue at Jacob Circle | FPJ

The late nineteenth-century Tiphereth Israel synagogue at Jacob Circle has been included in the 'Jewish Route' an itinerary of religious and cultural sites associated with Mumbai's Jewish community.

Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani inaugurated a plaque at the shrine on Sunday, adding it to the list of nearly 25 Jewish monuments, including synagogues, cemeteries, and public institutions built by Mumbai's Jews. The event was attended by members of the 'Heroes for life', a group of Israeli volunteers who provide humanitarian services across the world.

Members of the 'Heroes for life' attended the event | FPJ

Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani sharing words with members of the 'Heroes for life' who attended the event | FPJ

The synagogue has seen significant alterations and reconstruction over the decades. |

Tiphereth Israel, also spelled as 'Tiphaereth',which is Hebrew for Glory of Israel, was the third synagogue in Mumbai built by the Bene Israel, or Children of Israel,community. The Marathi-speaking Bene Israel trace their origins to a group of survivors who escaped a shipwreck and settled in villages along the north Konkan coast. When Mumbai grew under colonial rule, many migrated to the city and community leaders like Benjamin Ashtamkar and Elijah Bhastekar established a prayer hall in a building in the Jacob Circle area in 1886. Ten years later, the prayer hall was renamed Tiphereth Israel.

As the Jewish population increased in the area, a wooden bungalow was purchased with a loan provided by a member of the community, Aaron Kandlekar. In March, 1924, it was consecrated a full synagogue. In 1956, his widow, Elisheba, transferred its ownership to the trustees of Tiphereth Israel after accepting a part of the original loan amount. A new generation of the Kandlekar family still takes care of the synagogue.

The synagogue has seen significant alterations and reconstruction over the decades. In 2000, a community hall was built on the first floor of the synagogue building. One of the latest facilities at the synagogue is a kosher mikvah (ritual bath) for women inaugurated in January 2006. In late 2013, it received a donation of new Torah scrolls from abroad.

Though the Jewish population in the area has dwindled after the creation of Israel and the subsequent migration of Indian Jews, the synagogue still has a small and active congregation.

Exploring Jewish Heritage

The 'Jewish Route in Maharashtra' project, is a collaboration between the Israeli Consulate General in Mumbai and the state tourism department, are itineraries in Mumbai taking tourists and history enthusiasts to sites connected to local Jewish history, like synagogues, David Sassoon Library, Chabad House, which was besieged in the 26/11 terror attack, and cemeteries. Currently, the information is on a website but there are plans to create a mobile-phone application as a guide for visitors, with audio and visual data.